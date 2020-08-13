Left Menu
Jonathan Pryce cast as Prince Philip for final two seasons of 'The Crown'

Veteran actor Jonathan Pryce will be taking over the role of Prince Philip for the final two seasons of hit Netflix series "The Crown". He also starred in HBO's epic fantasy series "Game of Thrones" as High Sparrow. The first two seasons of "The Crown" featured Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II, Matt Smith as Prince Philip and Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-08-2020 10:46 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 10:46 IST
Veteran actor Jonathan Pryce will be taking over the role of Prince Philip for the final two seasons of hit Netflix series "The Crown" . The Peter Morgan-created show will conclude with its season six which will see actor Imelda Staunton replacing Oscar winner Olivia Colman as UK monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

The royal drama series had recently cast Oscar-nominee Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret for the final two seasons. Pryce, 73, will replace his fellow "Game of Thrones" alum Tobias Menzies in the show, reported Variety.

Menzies played the part in the show's third season and will also be back along with Colman for the upcoming fourth season. Pryce is best known for films such as "Tomorrow Never Dies" , "Pirates of the Caribbean" series, "The Wife" and "The Two Popes" . He also starred in HBO's epic fantasy series "Game of Thrones" as High Sparrow.

The first two seasons of "The Crown" featured Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II, Matt Smith as Prince Philip and Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret. The trio were replaced by Colman, Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter for the show's third and fourth seasons.

The fourth season, which is expected to drop later this year, will also feature actor Gillian Anderson as former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher..

