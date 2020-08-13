Left Menu
'Glorious lady of Indian Cinema': World remembers Sridevi on her birth anniversary

Touted as India's first female superstar, late actor Sridevi, with her impeccable journey in the cinema industry has left a strong imprint in each one of us.

Late icon Sridevi. Image Credit: ANI

Touted as India's first female superstar, late actor Sridevi, with her impeccable journey in the cinema industry has left a strong imprint in each one of us. It has been two years since the legendary actor passed away and the world is still mourning the loss of the icon, whose excellence, grace and charisma are unmatched.

However, today marks the 57th birth anniversary of the superstar and the legion of her admirers' have taken it to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, to pour in their indomitable love once again for the late icon. Sharing a collage picture of Sridevi, in the character look of her many hit roles, a Twitter user remembered the "glorious lady of Indian cinema" on her birth anniversary.

The shared picture also had a photograph of young Sridevi, from her debut movie as a child artist. In 1967, the actor made her first screen-presence, at the age of 4, for the Tamil film 'Kandhan Karunai'. Another user wrote: "Remembering the legendary actress and one of the best actress #Sridevi on her birth anniversary. We miss u mam and your outstanding performance to Indian cinema is phenomenal."

Having an impressive array of roles under her belt, the late actor marked her acting niche in the Hindi cinema industry, as well as in the ones down south. She has graced the silver screen and has given innumerable hit movies in the Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada films. "#Sridevi She worked on her accent, voice modulation. Aced western dance along with Indian classical. Went from plain jane to fashion icon. Bravely transitioned from regional to the national cinema. Always got into the skin of her character, truly dedicated to her craft," tweeted another admirer of the star.

Scores of her followers expressed their love and dubbed her as the "legendary actor" to the "Queen" to the "evergreen beautiful" to even the "goddess of the Indian film industry". Several of her admirers shared brief clips of some of her hit songs including 'Mere Haathon Mein', 'Aa Meri Jaan', 'Mitwa', 'Aye Zindagi Gale Lagaa Le' and many more.

In a career spanning five decades, she was known for her portrayals of women in challenging situations and she has appeared in a range of genres, from slapstick comedy to epic dramas. She is known for films such as 'Himmatwala,' 'Mr. India,' ' ChaalBaaz,' 'Sadma,' 'Nagina,' 'English Vinglish', and 'Mom' among others.

In 2018, the Bollywood star tragically passed away at the age of 54 due to accidental drowning in a bathtub of her hotel room in Dubai.

