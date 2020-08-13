Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seth MacFarlane developing 'The Winds of War' limited series

The multihyphenate artiste said "The Winds of War" is the perfect project to launch his creative partnership with UCP. "I've been a devoted fan of Wouk's WWII epic for decades, and its depiction of small-scale human endurance in the face of large-scale global upheaval has never been more relevant than it is today," he said.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-08-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 14:12 IST
Seth MacFarlane developing 'The Winds of War' limited series

Actor-writer Seth MacFarlane has set "The Winds of War" limited series as his first project under his overall deal with NBCUniversal inked earlier this year. According to Deadline, MacFarlane and Seth Fisher of "The Alienist" fame are developing the project based on Herman Wouk's book "The Winds of War and War and Remembrance" at Universal Content Productions (UCP).

"The Winds of War" is the epic story of one American family's turbulent voyage across the continents and across the years that spanned the World War II. Besides adapting the novel, MacFarlane, creator of "Family Guy" and "The Orville" , will also executive produce alongside Fisher and Fuzzy Door's Erica Huggins.

MacFarlane was earlier in a longtime association with 20th Century Fox Television and left the studio January for a giant nine-figure television deal at NBCUniversal Content Studios. The multihyphenate artiste said "The Winds of War" is the perfect project to launch his creative partnership with UCP.

"I've been a devoted fan of Wouk's WWII epic for decades, and its depiction of small-scale human endurance in the face of large-scale global upheaval has never been more relevant than it is today," he said. Dawn Olmstead, President, UCP, said she is excited about their partnership with MacFarlane.

"This is an epic story of valor, perseverance, survival and family that will be retold through a current lens," she said. "We are thrilled to have our first project with UCP be something that exemplifies Fuzzy Door's intentions that we are looking to take risks, think outside the box and find stories that are urgent and entertaining," added Erica Huggins, President, Fuzzy Door.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Found it stupid when people labelled me skinny, fat, dusky: Bipasha Basu

Actor Bipasha Basu says she navigated her way in the industry through comments on her skin tone to tags like too skinnyand too fat. Starting out as a supermodel, Bipasha made her film debut in 2001 with Ajnabee and gained acclaim for horror...

Malaysia jails Indian man linked to fresh coronavirus outbreak

A Malaysian court jailed an Indian man for five months on Thursday for violating a home quarantine order, leading to dozens of new coronavirus infections, the Bernama state news agency reported. The 57-year-old, who resides in Malaysia and ...

C'garh: Man held with brown sugar worth Rs 1.46 crore

The police have arrested a 30-year-old man and seized brown sugar worth Rs 1.46 crore in Chhattisgarhs Mahasamund district, a senior official said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, the police on Wednesday nabbed Shankar Lal Vaishnav from Gh...

One more terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Pulwama

Another hideout of terrorists was busted by the security forces in Awantipora in South Kashmirs Pulwama district on Thursday, the police said. The raid was conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Armys 50 Rashtriya Rifles RR and 13...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020