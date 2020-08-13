Seth MacFarlane developing 'The Winds of War' limited series

Actor-writer Seth MacFarlane has set "The Winds of War" limited series as his first project under his overall deal with NBCUniversal inked earlier this year. According to Deadline, MacFarlane and Seth Fisher of "The Alienist" fame are developing the project based on Herman Wouk's book "The Winds of War and War and Remembrance" at Universal Content Productions (UCP).

"The Winds of War" is the epic story of one American family's turbulent voyage across the continents and across the years that spanned the World War II. Besides adapting the novel, MacFarlane, creator of "Family Guy" and "The Orville" , will also executive produce alongside Fisher and Fuzzy Door's Erica Huggins.

MacFarlane was earlier in a longtime association with 20th Century Fox Television and left the studio January for a giant nine-figure television deal at NBCUniversal Content Studios. The multihyphenate artiste said "The Winds of War" is the perfect project to launch his creative partnership with UCP.

"I've been a devoted fan of Wouk's WWII epic for decades, and its depiction of small-scale human endurance in the face of large-scale global upheaval has never been more relevant than it is today," he said. Dawn Olmstead, President, UCP, said she is excited about their partnership with MacFarlane.

"This is an epic story of valor, perseverance, survival and family that will be retold through a current lens," she said. "We are thrilled to have our first project with UCP be something that exemplifies Fuzzy Door's intentions that we are looking to take risks, think outside the box and find stories that are urgent and entertaining," added Erica Huggins, President, Fuzzy Door.