Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Churails' actor Sarwat Gilani regrets losing chance to work with Irrfan Khan

Pakistani actor Sarwat Gilani, who plays one of the lead roles in ZEE5's critically-acclaimed show "Churails", said she had once received an offer for a film with Irrfan Khan but the project did not materialise due to the political tension between India and Pakistan.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 14:20 IST
'Churails' actor Sarwat Gilani regrets losing chance to work with Irrfan Khan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistani actor Sarwat Gilani, who plays one of the lead roles in ZEE5's critically-acclaimed show "Churails", said she had once received an offer for a film with Irrfan Khan but the project did not materialize due to the political tension between India and Pakistan. Gilani said Irrfan, who died in April this year, is much loved in Pakistan. "Irrfan Khan's team was looking to cast someone from Pakistan. They had seen my work in 'Mata-e-Jaan Hai Tu' and they had liked it. I think it was for a film. They got in touch with Mehreen Jabbar, who is the director of our show, and got my contact through her. "She told me that somebody from India had called and they were looking to cast somebody opposite Irrfan Khan. The exchange was happening and unfortunately, the political drama happened and things didn't materialize," Gilani told PTI in an interview over phone from Karachi. Gilani said she was heartbroken when the barriers were put between two countries.

"I could only imagine how amazing it would have been to just see Irrfan Khan and how he acts, he is so amazing. "Sadly he isn't with us. My mother cried so much on his death. He is much loved in Pakistan and people look up to his work here," Gilani said, adding, "The Lunchbox" , "Piku" , were some of her favorite films of the late actor. In the aftermath of the Uri attack in 2016, Pakistani artistes have been barred from working in the Indian film and music industry though there is no official ban. Gilani believes people are not against each other but politics prevents the exchange of art and music between the two neighbors.

"We are always starving for Indian films to come and take on our cinema, our entire community is into Bollywood. When it comes to music, I feel Pakistani artistes have contributed to the Indian market, we have an amazing artiste like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Shafaqat Amanat Ali, Atif Aslam, Ali Zafar, etc." Gilani is thrilled about the release of her path-breaking web-series "Churails", which premiered on newly re-launched Zindagi on the streamer ZEE5. The series directed by "Cake" helmer Asim Abbasi, narrates the story of four self-proclaimed 'churails', who unite to open a covert detective agency to expose cheating husbands amongst the city's elite. The actor said both in real and reel life the myth around women who goes out is considered to be outspoken and the one who takes care of the house is good, is unreal and Abbasi is trying to break this stereotype.

Citing the example of popular Pakistani shows like "Bandh Darwajo Ke Pichche", "Saat Kahaniya" Gilani said due to the censor board one couldn't portray a realistic image of a woman and it had to be sugarcoated. "The stories are fictional. There is not much reality attached to it, although we see some stories in the news every day. Like a guy spilling acid on a woman because she refused to marry him. But we don't want to talk about it in the entertainment sector, we want to sugarcoat the story. Asim wants to break this thing.

"In 'Churails' we didn't need a man to rescue a woman, we wanted to show that a woman can stand for herself and uplift other women going through problems," Gilani said to play the character of Sara, a former lawyer whose seemingly perfect life - a handsome and wealthy spouse and three children, comes undone one day, leading her to a different path. Gilani said she took inspiration from Meryl Streep's 2006 film "The Devil Wears Prada" to play the character. "In TV and films, you have to emote a lot for the audience to feel the pain or happiness but in web it had to be altered to zero. I had to unlearn and start new. "In 'The Devil Wears Prada', Streep doesn't say much but her aura is so powerful. I even got inspired by Angelina's film 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith', I wanted to take that subtleness. Basically, I adapted the subtleness of these strong personalities in my character."

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Investment by PE/VCs halves to USD 4.1 bn in July: Report

Investments by private equity and venture capital firms in Indian companies halved to USD 4.1 billion in July as compared to the same month a year ago, a report said on Thursday. In June, the investments stood at USD 6.8 billion, consultanc...

Govt revives Floriculture center in Srinagar destroyed in 2014 floods

A floriculture centre situated in Srinagar has been revived with the help of substantial steps taken by the Centre. The nursery got damaged due to floods which had hit the region in 2014. Nursery is the backbone for the landscaping work bec...

Found it stupid when people labelled me skinny, fat, dusky: Bipasha Basu

Actor Bipasha Basu says she navigated her way in the industry through comments on her skin tone to tags like too skinnyand too fat. Starting out as a supermodel, Bipasha made her film debut in 2001 with Ajnabee and gained acclaim for horror...

Malaysia jails Indian man linked to fresh coronavirus outbreak

A Malaysian court jailed an Indian man for five months on Thursday for violating a home quarantine order, leading to dozens of new coronavirus infections, the Bernama state news agency reported. The 57-year-old, who resides in Malaysia and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020