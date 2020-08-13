Left Menu
Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam stable, maintaining normal oxygen saturation

A week after he was admitted to Chennai's MGM Healthcare for his coronavirus diagnosis, singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is stable and is maintaining normal oxygen saturation, the director of the hospital said.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 13-08-2020 21:20 IST
Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (file). Image Credit: ANI

A week after he was admitted to Chennai's MGM Healthcare for his coronavirus diagnosis, singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is stable and is maintaining normal oxygen saturation, the director of the hospital said. "SP Balasubrahmanyam who is admitted at MGM Healthcare for mild symptoms of COVID continues to be stable and is maintaining normal oxygen saturation," said the Director, MGM Healthcare.

On August 5, the musician confirmed testing positive for COVID-19 with 'mild' symptoms through a video message posted on his official Facebook page. In the video, the singer detailed about having a little "discomfort" for two days, stating he had chest congestion along with cold and on-off fever, which led him to get tested for the virus. (ANI)

