Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way inks first-look film deal with Sony

Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio's banner Appian Way has signed a multi-picture, multi-year first look deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment. Earlier this month, Appian Way signed a first-look deal with Apple that encompasses television projects and documentary features.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-08-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 13:10 IST
Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way inks first-look film deal with Sony
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook / LeonardoDiCaprio

Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio's banner Appian Way has signed a multi-picture, multi-year first-look deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment. As per the deal, the production house will produce scripted feature films for the studio, reported Deadline. DiCaprio's last film, Quentin Tarantino-directed "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" was distributed by Sony.

The companies are already in development on two projects, though no details were given. "I first met the supernova talented Leonardo DiCaprio over 24 years ago on 'Romeo and Juliet'. We then shipped out together on the 'Titanic' and my admiration for him as a fully-rounded filmmaking genius has only increased over the many years since. "His producing and acting instincts — superbly supported by Jennifer (Davisson) — are both driven by service to the best material in the world. At Sony, we feel like we just landed a rare GOAT deal — like Michael Jordan and Tom Brady are to basketball and football, so is Leo to film," said Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group Chairman Tom Rothman.

DiCaprio said he is excited to partner with Sony for his upcoming projects. "For over three decades in the business, Tom has never adhered to the traditional Hollywood norms. "Never once taking the safe route, he truly values filmmakers and their vision and is extremely supportive of the theatre-going experience. I could not be more excited to enter into a new phase of partnerships with Sony," he added. Earlier this month, Appian Way signed a first-look deal with Apple that encompasses television projects and documentary features. On the acting front, DiCaprio will next star in frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese's upcoming feature "Killers of the Flower Moon" , alongside Robert De Niro.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Widodo pledges health, economic reforms amid virus crisis

Indonesias president called on all citizens to turn the COVID-19 crisis into an advancement opportunity and pledged health care reforms in an address Friday ahead of the countrys 75th anniversary of independence. Only half of the 575 lawmak...

Poland braces for influx from Belarus after crackdown

Poland is bracing for an influx of people from neighboring Belarus after a violent crackdown on post-election protests there but wants to maintain border security, deputy foreign minister Marcin Przydacz said on Friday. The protests in Bela...

Nadda lays foundation of BJP district offices in Karnataka

BJP President J P Nadda on Friday lauded the Karnataka government headed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for its financial package for low-income groups during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it was of big help to them during the lockdown.&...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup Jackets rebound, even series with LightningOliver Bjorkstrand scored the go-ahead goal late in the first period to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 3-1 victory over the Ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020