Thinking about a surrogacy: Amy Schumer

American stand-up comedian and actor Amy Schumer recently revealed that due to her health issues she will consider going for a surrogacy.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-08-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 15:18 IST
Amy Schumer. Image Credit: ANI

American stand-up comedian and actor Amy Schumer recently revealed that due to her health issues she will consider going for a surrogacy. According to Fox News, the 39-year-old star who has a year-old son Gene with husband Chris Fletcher made an upcoming appearance on 'Sunday Today with Willie Geist.'

The 'Trainwreck' star said in a sneak peek of the interview which will be aired on Sunday, August 16, "We did IVF and it was really tough for me. I do not think I could ever go for this ." The 'Snatched' actor also talked about the difficulties of becoming pregnant and the health issues being faced by her.

Schumer explained, "I decided that I can't be pregnant ever again. We thought about a surrogate. but I think we're going to hold off for right now." For now, however, the star is basking in the glow of motherhood.

She said, "Life is so much more beautiful. He's the best thing in my life." Schumer's pregnancy struggles are chronicled in the docu-series 'Expecting Amy' on HBO Max, which follows the 'I Feel Pretty' star as she embarks on a tour while carrying her son.

Among the ailments faced by the comedian was a severe form of morning sickness called hyperemesis gravidarum. (ANI)

