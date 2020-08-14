Sofia Coppola talks about her reunion with Bill Murray for 'On the Rocks'

Left Menu
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Coppola said she understands that it is difficult to "recreate" the experience of "Lost in Translation" but she was eager to work with Murray again. "I never thought I could do something with Bill again, because people have such a fondness of him and Lost in Translation.

Filmmaker Sofia Coppola says post the success of "Lost in Translation" , she never thought she would be able to collaborate with veteran actor Bill Murray again. The two, along with actor Scarlett Johansson, had conjured magic with 2003 feature that earned Coppola an Oscar for best original screenplay.

The actor and the director are now back with "On the Rocks", which also features "The Office" alum Rashida Jones. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Coppola said she understands that it is difficult to "recreate" the experience of "Lost in Translation" but she was eager to work with Murray again.

"I never thought I could do something with Bill again, because people have such a fondness of him and Lost in Translation. I could never recreate something like that, so I never wanted to touch it," Coppola said. "But, all this time has passed, and I loved working with him and I love seeing him in film," she added. "On the Rocks", which Coppola has also written, is about a young mother Laura, who teams up with her rich, playboy father Felix to investigate her husband (Marlon Wayans) whom she suspects of having an affair.  "We haven’t really seen him as this debonair, playboy father at this stage (of life), so I just had to get over it because now we’re in a different phase (of life)," Coppola said about Murray's role. The film, produced by A24, also stars Jessica Henwick, Jenny Slate and Barbara Bain. It will debut on Apple TV Plus in October.

