California State Assembly recognises Sushant Singh for his contributions to Indian cinema

The California State Assembly in a certificate of recognition noted Rajput's "immense contributions to Bollywood cinema" and appreciated his "philanthropic community work as well as his efforts to promote India's rich culture and heritage".

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-08-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 11:55 IST
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Image Credit: ANI

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. The Mumbai police have been probing the alleged suicide following an accidental death report complaint lodged by Bandra police.

The California State Assembly in a certificate of recognition noted Rajput's "immense contributions to Bollywood cinema" and appreciated his "philanthropic community work as well as his efforts to promote India's rich culture and heritage". The actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti who lives in the US received the certificate on Rajput's behalf. The actor had often expressed his desire to work in Hollywood. Indian community leader Ajay Bhutoria presented the recognition from the California State Assembly to Sushant's family. The recognition of the Bollywood star was led by California Assemblyman Kansen Chu.

"It's a great privilege for me to accept this honor from California State Assembly, on behalf of my brother, in remembrance and appreciation of his philanthropic work and contributions to Indian cinema," Shweta told PTI on Saturday. "I thank the Assembly members and the Indian-American community for their continuous support in these hours of crisis," she said.

Her husband Vishal Kirti said the California State Assembly has recognized Rajput's contributions to Indian cinema and the community on the auspicious occasion of India's Independence Day. "Millions of Indian Americans are watching the proceedings of the ongoing campaign for getting #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput," Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal said. "Indian-Americans are looking up to the Indian government to get Sushant Singh Rajput death case an unbiased investigation," he said. On July 25, Rajput's 74-year-old father KK Singh, who lives in Bihar, filed a complaint with police in Patna against his son's rumored girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family members accusing them of cheating and abetting his son's suicide.

The CBI recently took over the investigation into the case and re-registered the Patna police FIR. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also questioning Chakraborty, her family members, and others in connection with a money laundering case linked to the death of the actor.

