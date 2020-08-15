Vin Diesel's 'Bloodshot' returning to US theatres on August 20

Action star Vin Diesel's "Bloodshot" will be hitting the screens once again as the theatres in the US prepare to reopen from next week. Prominent theatre chain AMC has announced that the film, which had to stop its theatrical run in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be back in its cinema houses on August 20.

"'Bloodshot' released March 13th and had a 4-day theatrical run, so we're bringing it back! See @Bloodshot starring @VinDiesel on the big screen starting 8/20 and earn double points!" AMC tweeted. However, it is not clear how many theatres will actually be open by the time "Bloodshot" re-releases. Many states in the US are still in lockdown.

Directed by David SF Wilson, the superhero film was adapted from the Valiant Comics title of the same name. Diesel essays the role of a Marine who was killed in action, only to be brought back to life with superpowers by an organisation that wants to use him as a weapon.

After the film's theatrical run was hampered by the pandemic, Sony had decided to make the film available digitally on-demand..