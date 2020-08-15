Kareena Kapoor shares adorable video featuring little Taimur Ali Khan as he sings national anthem
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday treated her fans with an adorable video of this year's Independence Day celebration at home with son Taimur Ali Khan.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-08-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 17:09 IST
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday treated her fans with an adorable video of this year's Independence Day celebration at home with son Taimur Ali Khan. The 'Jab We Met' actor put out an extremely adorable video of little Tim Tim on her Instagram as a 'story'.
In the video, the three-year-old is seen holding the Indian tricolor in his hand and waving it while trying to croon national anthem,' Jana Gana Mana'. In the video, the 'Heroine' actor's little munchkin could be seen waving the flag from one side to another as he tried to sing Jana Gana Mana and celebrate India's 74th Independence Day.
Along with the video, the 'Refugee' actor wrote, " Happy Independence Day, Jai Hind,." Earlier in the day, the 'Angrezi Medium' actor shared a cute monochromatic picture of little Taimur and extended wishes on the Independence Day on Instagram.
In the picture, Taimur is seen sporting a handloom kurta as he holds a flag. Along with the post, Kareena noted, "Freedom in our minds, faith in our words and pride in our souls... #HappyIndependenceDay."
- READ MORE ON:
- Taimur Ali Khan
- Kareena Kapoor
- Jab We Met
- Jana Gana Mana
- Indian
ALSO READ
Raksha Bandhan: Kareena Kapoor misses Karisma over family lunch
'Happy birthday beautiful': Kareena Kapoor sends birthday wishes to Sara Ali Khan with adorable picture
Kerala plane crash: Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, others express grief, condole loss of lives
Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' release date postponed
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan expecting their second child