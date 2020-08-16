Madhuri Dixit treats fans with throwback picture from 'travel diaries'

Going back to the pre-COVID times, evergreen actor Madhuri Dixit Nene on Sunday treated her fans with a glamorous throwback picture from her 'travel diary'. The 'Kalank' actor posted a glamorous picture on Instagram as she poses for a click at an exotic location. In the picture, Dixit is seen posing near a park as she sports lemon yellow jacket and a dotted dress, with her luscious locks open. The actor is seen flashing a smile as she sports sunglasses and poses for the click.

Along with the picture, the 'Koyla' actor noted, "In times like this, my mind wanders back to the amazing adventures of the last year... #Throwback #TravelDiaries." (along with a thought balloon and a wind chime emoji). The post garnered more than 26 thousand likes within the first 11 minutes of being posted over the photo-sharing platform.

Fans of the 'Total Dhamaal' actor also adored the actor's glamorous picture in the comments section. Dixit has been keeping her fans posted on her activities by sharing pictures and videos on social media.

Earlier, the 'Gulaab Gang' star shared with her fans with a refreshing selfie with her pet dog and proved that she is a true-blue dog lover. (ANI)