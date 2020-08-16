Left Menu
Amitabh Bachchan on penning his blog: My writing process instantaneous

What helps him, the "Gulabo Sitabo" actor said, is writing through a computer, which gives time to process his next thought even as his fingers are hitting the keyboard. "So, putting thoughts down on this medium are giving time and space to think ideate the next move and hence the process of the writing is instantaneous," he added.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he doesn't chart out when he begins writing on his blog and lets his thoughts "flow" while penning down his feelings. An active social media user, Bachchan regularly updates his blog to keep fans updated about his health, often sharing anecdotes and insights into his life. The 77-year-old actor, on late Saturday night, wrote that many of his admirers have often "questioned" how he decides what needs to be written. "Is it thought out before, does it have a rumination construct by the time night arrives? "The answer is none of the above. As soon as the Tumblr site is opened and the day, date and time are set, all else just flows out," Bachchan wrote. The screen icon said he simply goes ahead with an "immediate thought" that comes to his mind when he sits down to write. What helps him, the "Gulabo Sitabo" actor said, is writing through a computer, which gives time to process his next thought even as his fingers are hitting the keyboard. "When we wrote it in pencil and ink, there was a diversion of the mind. Is the word that we are writing correctly spelt, has it been properly written, form, space, in place, are we writing in a straight line or are we going on a tangent upwards or down? "Here on the computer laptop, all those worries are taken care of by the machine, leaving the mind freer to design, think the next thought even as the letters are being printed on the screen." Bachchan said the privilege of using the digital medium assists him in the process. "So, putting thoughts down on this medium are giving time and space to think ideate the next move and hence the process of the writing is instantaneous," he added. Last month, Bachchan had tested positive for COVID-19. During his hospitalisation, the actor gave regular health updates to his well-wishers. He was discharged after testing negative on August 2.

