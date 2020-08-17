Left Menu
Liam Hemsworth 'hurt' by how quickly Miley Cyrus has moved after their split: report

It seems like Australian actor Liam Hemsworth may not be very happy with ex-wife Miley Cyrus.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-08-2020 08:41 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 08:41 IST
Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus. Image Credit: ANI

It seems like Australian actor Liam Hemsworth may not be very happy with ex-wife Miley Cyrus. According to Fox News, the pair met while filming 2010's 'The Last Song' and were an on-again-off-again item until their marriage in December of 2018.

Just a few months later, the couple announced their split and their divorce was finalised early this year. A source has now told Us Weekly that the 27-year-old singer Cyrus is no longer in the good graces of the 30-year-old Hemsworth.

The source said, "Liam kind of has a low opinion of Miley at this point. He was really hurt by their split." The insider revealed that the two "haven't talked much" since their divorce and that Hemsworth was "hurt" by how quickly his ex moved on.

After the divorce, the 'Wrecking Ball' songstress engaged in a brief relationship with Kaitlynn Carter before striking up a romance with singer Cody Simpson, which is rumoured to have ended recently. Post-breakup, Hemsworth leaned on his family for support.

"[He] has had the support of his family to help him move on," said the source. "Liam has been trying to be as private as possible and respectful about their relationship and breakup, and it's a shame to him and his family that certain aspects about his and Miley's relationship have been made public." They added: "He's a very traditional and good guy and was very hurt by the way specific instances played out in front of the world."

The represntatives for Hemsworth and Cyrus did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. Earlier this year, the 'Isn't It Romantic 'actor spoke to Men's Health Australia, opening up ever-so-slightly about the breakup.

"This last six months, honestly, for keeping my head level and just staying balanced, I'd say exercise has been big for me," he admitted. When asked if he's in a "rebuilding" phase of his life, Hemsworth said that it was a "good way to put it." (ANI)

