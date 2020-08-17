'Aquaman 2' sequel will include elements of horror: James Wan

Director James Wan has teased that "Aquaman 2", starring Jason Momoa, will feature a "little bit" of his love for horror. The 43-year-old filmmaker, who made his directorial debut with the horror film "Saw" , further said he will save the big scares for the DC film spin-off "The Trench".

When answering fan questions ahead of his appearance at DC FanDome, Wan said, "Just like the first movie had a touch of my horror sensibility in it, in regards to the Trench sequence, I would say there will be a little bit of that in this next one. "I think it's something that's a big part of who I am, and it just naturally comes out in these kinds of films." Introduced in 2018's "Aquaman" , The Trench are aquatic abominations who tormented Aquaman and Mera (Amber Heard) during one of the most intense sequences in the film.

"The Trench" will be set after the events of the first film. Wan, also known for "The Conjuring" franchise, will executive produce an animated "Aquaman" miniseries set up at HBO Max.

The "Aquaman" sequel is expected to be released in 2022.