Vicky Kaushal clocks 9 mn followers on Instagram

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Monday crossed nine million followers on the social media platform Instagram. The 35-year-old actor shared the update on his Instagram Story.

"Parivaar badh raha hai (the family is growing)... 9M," Kaushal wrote. The actor was last seen in the horror film "Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship", which released in February.

He will next be seen in "Sardar Udham Singh" , in which he will play the title role of the Indian revolutionary. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar. Kaushal's upcoming projects include the period drama "Takht"; "Sam", the biopic on 1971 war hero Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and the actioner "The Immortal Ashwatthama" with Aditya Dhar, who directed him in "Uri: The Surgical Strike" director.