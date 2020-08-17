Gone too soon: Riteish Deshmukh, Ajay Devgn, others mourn Nishikant Kamat's demise

Bollywood celebrities mourned the demise of filmmaker Nishikant Kamat as he passed away due to multiple organ failure in a Hyderabad hospital on Monday. Actor and close friend of the 'Drishyam' filmmaker Riteish Deshmukh, who had earlier in the day refuted the claims of Nishikant's demise, took to Twitter to express grief over his friend's death.

"I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace," the 'Housefull' actor tweeted along with a picture of himself with Nishikant. Riteish's wife Genelia Deshmukh also condoled the demise of the filmmaker and tweeted: "#NishikantKamat you were one of a kind.. I found a life coach in you. I live by so much that we discussed and I live with knowing you were such an amazing soul and I'm just so glad our paths crossed.. I will miss you dear Nishi .. RIP."

Ajay Devgn who had worked in Nishikant's critically acclaimed film 'Drishyam' expressed grief over the demise of the 50-year-old filmmaker. "My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon. RIP Nishikant," he wrote on Twitter.

Actor Soha Ali Khan, who worked in the filmmaker's first Hindi film 'Mumbai Meri Jaan', shared a picture of herself with Nishikant on Instagram and conveyed heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. "Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Nishikant Kamat. I worked with him 12 years ago in his first Hindi film, Mumbai Meri Jaan, and it was an experience I will always value. My most heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. #nishikantkamat may he be at peace," she wrote.

Senior actor Paresh Rawal paid tribute to Kamat by thanking him for such a meaningful film 'Mumbai Meri Jaan' and wonderful memories. "One of my favorite Director Nishikant Kamat Who made "Mumbai Meri Jaan "breathed his last today at Hyderabad hospital. Thanks Nishi for such a meaningful film and memories. AUM SHANTI," Rawal wrote on Twitter.

Actor Randeep Hooda also bid adieu to his friend and thanked him for all of his movies. "Farewell Nishi!! You lived and died by what you decided you loved more than anything else .. I'm sure you had no regrets about much .. thank you for all the movies, all the fun stories, warmth and smiles #NishikantKamat," he tweeted along with a picture of the late filmmaker.

Kamat, who was undergoing treatment for chronic liver disease in a Hyderabad hospital, breathed his last on Monday. He was 50. He was admitted to AIG Hospitals on July 31, 2020, with complaints of fever and excessive fatigue. It was diagnosed that he was suffering from liver cirrhosis for the past two years, as per the hospital authorities.

Kamat is known for directing Bollywood films like the Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer 'Drishyam', Irrfan Khan-starrer 'Madaari'. He has also directed John Abraham-starters 'Force' and 'Rocky Handsome' among others. He is also known for debut directorial Marathi films like 'Dombivali Fast' and 'Lai Bhaari'. As an actor, he was featured in the Marathi film 'Saatchya Aat Gharat' and his 2016 directorial 'Rocky Handsome'.