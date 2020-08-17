Know Shrek 5’s development, unique plot & theme will make it a brand-new movie

It has been over a decade since fans have been looking forward to Shrek 5. Their expectations and hope for Shrek 5 doubled when the movie was confirmed seven years ago.

Is Shrek 5 in the process of making? Previously, we have seen many news in favour of a rumour that Shrek 5 got cancelled. Let us notify you that nothing as such ever happened and the movie will hit the big screens in future.

In 2016, NBC Universal and Dreamworks confirmed that Shrek 5 would be made to complete the five-movie franchise. The Hollywood Reporter cited sources in July same year saying that the fifth film was planned for a 2019 release.

Who is going to produce Shrek 5? Many may not know that Chris Meledandri had been tasked to be the executive producer of both Shrek 5 and Puss in Boots. The news was first reported by Variety in November 2018. The publication also reported that Shrek 5 would return with the cast of the previous movies.

Fans will be happy to know that the characters are going to be same in Shrek 5 although the movie creators are likely to introduce new plot and theme. Michael McCullers has signed with the studio to work as the new writer. According to him, he had already finished the script for Shrek 5.

The plot or synopsis for Shrek 5 is yet to be revealed. However, it will not pick up where the last movie ended. On the other hand, it will portray a story from scratch as the new owners of Dreamworks want it to be different from the first four films. The movie creators are reportedly on a mission to reinvent and provide the fifth movie a fresh story. In other words, they are set to bring a brand-new movie on the big screens.

Shrek and Donkey are said to be returning in Shrek 5 with much more adventures. The characters in the fifth movie will be familiar with modern gadgets like smartphones and many more. The story will focus on Shrek's family, his and Fiona's kids who are grown-up or teenagers now.

Shrek 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood animated movies.

