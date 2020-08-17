Why Kung Fu Panda 4 will be followed by 2 more movies in future

Kung Fu Panda 4 doesn't have an official announcement but that can't fans' fervour from predicting what they can see next. The fourth sequel is one of the highly anticipated animated movies fans have been waiting for over four years.

Many fans believe that Kung Fu Panda 4 may not be worked upon as there has been no official constructive discussion on it for a long time. We should not be encouraged by such rumours as there are some informative updates that prove that the fourth movie will surely hit the big screens in future.

You will be surprised after knowing what co-director, Jennifer Yuh said on the making of Kung Fu Panda 4. When she was in August 2018 regarding the making of Kung Fu Panda 4, she replied that she was not aware as always saw the series as a trilogy, but "she is always open for the fourth installment as long as the franchise focuses on Po".

Although Jennifer Yuh didn't release her statement officially, still many fans have turned optimists thinking that Kung Fu Panda 4 is in the pipeline. From her statement, it is also cleared that not only the fourth movie, even there can be other movies like Kung Fu Panda 5 and 6.

Another good news for fans is that the Chief Executive Officer of DreamWorks Animation, Jeffrey Katzenberg said the series could see three more sequels after Kung Fu Panda 3, bringing it to a six-film series. Thus, fans should rejoice as Kung Fu Panda 4 will be followed by Kung Fu Panda 5 and Kung Fu Panda 6.

The imminent Kung Fu Panda 4 will see returning of actors like Jack Black, Jackie Chan, Angelina Jolie, Lucy Liu, Bryan Cranston, Dustin Hoffman and Seth Rogen. They will lend the voice for Po, Monkey, Tigress, Viper, Li Shan, Shifu and Mantis respectively. The fourth movie is going to have more insights into Po Ping's family and relationships. It is even natural to see Po fighting with Kai and putting an end on his wrongdoings.

The production for Kung Fu Panda 4 was affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus shattered the entire global entertainment industry with an unfathomable financial loss. The majority of the movie and television projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time. We need to wait for additional time as the world is badly combatting against the deadly virus.

Kung Fu Panda 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

