Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Scam 1992': Hansal Menhta's web series presents rise and fall of Harshad Mehta, teaser out

The recently launched trailer of Scam 1992, a web-series by filmmaker Hansal Mehta, follows the life of Harshad Mehta - a stockbroker who single-handedly took the stock market to "dizzying heights and his catastrophic downfall".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 14:09 IST
'Scam 1992': Hansal Menhta's web series presents rise and fall of Harshad Mehta, teaser out
A still from the teaser of the show 'Scam 1992' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The recently launched trailer of Scam 1992, a web-series by filmmaker Hansal Mehta, follows the life of Harshad Mehta - a stockbroker who single-handedly took the stock market to "dizzying heights and his catastrophic downfall". The show based on the online video streaming platform Sony Liv has been adapted from the business journalist Sucheta Dalal and her husband Debashis Basu's book 'The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away.'

Set in the 1980s and 1990s, the teaser begins with a hesitant man speaking to journalist Sucheta Dalal about Rs 500 crores scam. When the journalist portrayed by Shreya Dhanwanthary asks if the man knows about the person behind the scam, he replies in a tense tone, "Harshad Mehta."

The teaser then showcases glimpses of the stockbroker Harshad Mehta portrayed by actor Pratik Gandhi in the web series. "Set in 1980s and 90's Bombay, Scam 1992 follows the life of Harshad Mehta - a stockbroker who single-handedly took the stock market to dizzying heights & his catastrophic downfall," the director of the show Hansal Mehta wrote in the description of the teaser.

Stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who was popularly known as the 'Amitabh Bachchan of Stock Market', was named and charged with several financial crimes that took place in 1992 securities scam.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Merkel: Belarusian govt must avoid violence and start national dialogue

German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone on Tuesday about the situation in Belarus and made clear that the Belarusian government must avoid using force against peaceful protesters, her spokesman sai...

Lebanon braces as UN tribunal starts reading verdict in Hariri killing case

The U.N.-backed Special Tribunal for Lebanon began reading a verdict on Tuesday in the case of four Hezbollah members charged with conspiracy to carry out the 2005 bombing that killed former Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri and 21 others.Hari...

Chinese company: Vaccine ready by end of year

The head of a major state-owned Chinese pharmaceutical company said its coronavirus vaccine will be commercially available by the end of the year. Liu Jingzhen, the chairman of SinoPharm, told a Chinese Communist Party newspaper that the va...

Army starts recording statements to probe killing of 3 'militants' in July encounter in JK's Shopian: Defence official.

Army starts recording statements to probe killing of 3 militants in July encounter in JKs Shopian Defence official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020