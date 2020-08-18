Left Menu
Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 18-08-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 16:03 IST
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin-starring Crash Landing on You has already created miracles in Japan, while fans in South Korea are waiting for Season 2. Image Credit: Facebook / Crash Landing on You

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's Crash Landing on You created a huge wave not only in South Korea, even in Japan and other countries. Crash Landing on You Season 2 is now one of the most anticipated television series in South Korea and Japanese are also feeling the same.

We already reported Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin-starring Crash Landing on You has already created miracles in Japan, while fans in South Korea are waiting for Season 2. The series has remained in the Top 10 on the Netflix application in Japan ever since its release in February.

Our previous news revealed that figures showed Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin starring Crash Landing on You is at par with the popularity of Winter Sonata, which made a massive hit across Asia years back. It has also become viral to many Japanese celebs stating that they are in a spree to watching the show and repeating the process. The massive success of Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin's romantic saga in the series helps revive the hallyu wave in Japan that declined in the last couple of years.

According to Allkpop, Japanese are not only passionately waiting for Crash Landing on You Season 2, but the watching of Season 1 has also almost become a syndrome in Japan despite her worsening relationship with South Korea.

A special editor of the Mainichi Newspaper, Takao Yamada recently revealed an anecdote in a column published on August 10. The anecdote stated that Takao Yamada had questioned the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Toshimitsu Motegi if he had watched Crash Landing on You.

Toshimitsu Motegi answered, "I watched all the episodes." "The idea of making a romantic comedy of the love line between a North Korean soldier and a South Korean businesswoman is fresh. The drama replicated life in North Korea as realistic as possible," Takao Yamada complimented Crash Landing on You while stating in a column.

On the other hand, Hyun Bin's popularity continues to skyrocket in Japan as the popularity of Crash Landing on You increases with the increase in demand for Season 2. Hyun Bin was also featured on the cover of the Shukanasahi Magazine's June edition.

Also Read: Song Hye-Kyo's agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

