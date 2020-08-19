Tyler Perry to be honoured with 2020 Governors Award at Emmys

Actor-writer Tyler Perry and his The Perry Foundation will receive the 2020 Governors Award, the Television Academy has announced. The entertainment mogul will be presented with the honour during the 72nd Emmy Awards which will be held on September 20.

Perry, 50, is being recognised for his unprecedented achievements in television and his commitment to offering opportunities to marginalised communities through personal and The Perry Foundation programs of inclusion, engagement, employment and other philanthropic initiatives. The multi-hyphenate star has made 22 feature films, over 20 stage plays and 13 television shows so far. "Tyler Perry has changed the face of television and inspired a new generation of content creators. He pioneered a new brand of storytelling that engages people of colour both in front of and behind the camera, and his shows have resonated with a global audience," Governors Award selection committee chair Eva Basler said in a statement.

Perry said he is grateful for and humbled by the recognition from the Television Academy. "I've always prided myself on the work we do at the studio, our diverse representation of people from all walks of life, and the community we've built. "My hope is that through moments like this we can remind others of the power of ownership and show that when the world doesn't offer you a seat at the table, you can build your own," he added.