UCP's 'Little Rock Nine' series adds Chadwick Boseman, Seth MacFarlane as exec producers

Their enrollment was followed by the Little Rock Crisis, in which the students were initially prevented from entering the racially segregated school by Orval Faubus, the governor of Arkansas. The limited series is based on the best-selling memoir "A Mighty Long Way: My Journey to Justice at Little Rock Central High" by Carlotta Walls LaNier, the youngest member of The Little Rock Nine and the first African American female to graduate from the integrated school.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-08-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 16:00 IST
"Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman and actor-writer Seth MacFarlane will executive produce a limited series about the Little Rock Nine group. The project, which hails from Universal Content Productions, will be written and executive produced by Eisa Davis, the studio said in a statement posted on its official website.

The limited series is based on the best-selling memoir "A Mighty Long Way: My Journey to Justice at Little Rock Central High" by Carlotta Walls LaNier, the youngest member of The Little Rock Nine and the first African American female to graduate from the integrated school.

The limited series is based on the best-selling memoir "A Mighty Long Way: My Journey to Justice at Little Rock Central High" by Carlotta Walls LaNier, the youngest member of The Little Rock Nine and the first African American female to graduate from the integrated school. It will follow LaNier as she walks into an unexpectedly violent struggle against integration, which suddenly turns her and the other black students into civil rights icons. "For Carlotta - a teenager at the center of a cataclysmic moment in American history - graduating with her diploma means risking her life. But Carlotta searches for a way to keep her humanity intact at school and beyond, losing then regaining her selfhood in a coming of age leavened by humour, family, friendship, and solidarity," the official plotline read. MacFarlane and Huggins will executive produce for Fuzzy Door, alongside Boseman and Logan Coles of Xception Content.

Nick Marell, Coby Greenberg and Joe Micucci will also serve as executive producers..

