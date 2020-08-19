Rachel Weisz boards 'Dead Ringers' reboot series as actor, producer

Oscar-winning actor Rachel Weisz is all set to star in and produce a series -- an adaptation of David Cronenberg's psychological thriller 'Dead Ringers'. The 1988 released horror-psychological thriller featured actor Jeremy Irons playing twin gynecologists who both begin a relationship with the same woman. According to Variety, in the coming series for Amazon, Weisz will play the double lead role of the twins.

"As one of today's most accomplished and versatile actresses, Rachel Weisz will captivate the Amazon Prime Video global audience with her take on these two ruthless, twisted characters," Variety quoted Albert Cheng, COO, and co-head of television for Amazon Studios as saying. "This update to 'Dead Ringers' explores the darker side of medicine, obsession, and the human condition, making it a compelling addition to our slate of Amazon Original series," Cheng added.

'The Mummy' actor, Weisz came up with the idea for the series and brought it to Annapurna Television. The series will be written by Alice Birch. Stacy O'Neil also executive produces along with Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, and Ali Krug for Annapurna Television. Talking about the collaboration with the partners for the series, the 50-year-old actor said: "I am so lucky to have such brilliant partners in Annapurna and Amazon Studios, and I'm thrilled to be collaborating with the exceptionally talented Alice Birch. I can't wait to go on this journey with all of them."

The forthcoming series will mark as the actor's small-screen debut. She previously won the Academy Award for best supporting female actor for her role in the 2005 film 'The Constant Gardner'. She was nominated in the same category last year for her performance in 'The Favourite'.

'My Cousin Rachel', 'The Mummy', 'The Lobster', 'Constantine', and 'The Fountain' are some of the acclaimed movies under her acting credit list.