Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rachel Weisz boards 'Dead Ringers' reboot series as actor, producer

Oscar-winning actor Rachel Weisz is all set to star in and produce a series -- an adaptation of David Cronenberg's psychological thriller 'Dead Ringers'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-08-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 16:50 IST
Rachel Weisz boards 'Dead Ringers' reboot series as actor, producer
A still from a late-night talk show where Rachel Weisz came as guest (Image source: YouTube) . Image Credit: ANI

Oscar-winning actor Rachel Weisz is all set to star in and produce a series -- an adaptation of David Cronenberg's psychological thriller 'Dead Ringers'. The 1988 released horror-psychological thriller featured actor Jeremy Irons playing twin gynecologists who both begin a relationship with the same woman. According to Variety, in the coming series for Amazon, Weisz will play the double lead role of the twins.

"As one of today's most accomplished and versatile actresses, Rachel Weisz will captivate the Amazon Prime Video global audience with her take on these two ruthless, twisted characters," Variety quoted Albert Cheng, COO, and co-head of television for Amazon Studios as saying. "This update to 'Dead Ringers' explores the darker side of medicine, obsession, and the human condition, making it a compelling addition to our slate of Amazon Original series," Cheng added.

'The Mummy' actor, Weisz came up with the idea for the series and brought it to Annapurna Television. The series will be written by Alice Birch. Stacy O'Neil also executive produces along with Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, and Ali Krug for Annapurna Television. Talking about the collaboration with the partners for the series, the 50-year-old actor said: "I am so lucky to have such brilliant partners in Annapurna and Amazon Studios, and I'm thrilled to be collaborating with the exceptionally talented Alice Birch. I can't wait to go on this journey with all of them."

The forthcoming series will mark as the actor's small-screen debut. She previously won the Academy Award for best supporting female actor for her role in the 2005 film 'The Constant Gardner'. She was nominated in the same category last year for her performance in 'The Favourite'.

'My Cousin Rachel', 'The Mummy', 'The Lobster', 'Constantine', and 'The Fountain' are some of the acclaimed movies under her acting credit list.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

L&T Financial Services to raise Rs 200 crore via NCDs

LT Financial Services is seeking to raise Rs 200 crore by way of non-convertible debentures NCDs to boost its capital buffer as the coronavirus-battered economy is set to go into its first annual contraction in four decades. The company sai...

LG grants age relaxation for appointment of special educators in MCD schools, HC informed

The Delhi High Court has been informed that the Lieutenant Governor has granted relaxation of age for appointment of special educators in the municipal corporation schools. DSSSB told the court that as sought by South Delhi Municipal Corpor...

Singapore declares dormitories of foreign workers coronavirus-free

All dormitories of foreign workers in Singapore, which house about 3 lakh people, have been declared coronavirus-free after extensive disinfection work in the crowded accommodations, according to media reports on Wednesday. The coronavirus ...

Centre orders immediate withdrawal of 10,000 troops from J-K

The Centre has ordered immediate withdrawal of about 10,000 paramilitary forces personnel from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday. They said the decision was taken after the Ministry of Home Affairs review...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020