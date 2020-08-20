Sophie Okonedo, Kae Alexander join Amazon's 'Wheel of Time' series

Actors Sophie Okonedo and Kae Alexander have been roped in for the live-action fantasy series adaptation of "Wheel of Time", opposite Rosamund Pike. The long-in-the-works Amazon project is based on Robert Jordan's bestselling novels, which are set in a world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to wield it.

"Wheel of Time" will follow Moiraine Damodred (Pike) as a member of a powerful, all-female organisation Aes Sedal, who goes on a journey across the world with five young people, one of whom she believes might be the reincarnation of a person prophesied to save or destroy humanity. "Hotel Rwanda" star Okonedo is cast as legendary Amyrlin Seat Siuan Sanche, while Alexander, best known for playing Leaf, one of the Children of the Forest in "Game of Thrones" has been cast as fan-favourite Min Farshaw. Kate Fleetwood, Peter Franzen and Clare Perkins will star in recurring roles.

Created by Rafe Judkins, the series also stars Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoe Robins, Barney Harris, Madeleine Madden and Daniel Henney. Uta Briesewitz, who will direct the first two episodes, is also attached to produce "Wheel of Time".

Rafe Judkins serves as showrunner and will adapt Jordan's novels for the small screen..