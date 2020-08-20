Mumbai based painter Ram Indranil Kamath passes away at 41
Popular Mumbai-based artist Ram Indranil Kamath also known as Ramchandra passed away at the age of 41 on Wednesday, informed Matunga Police on Thursday.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-08-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 12:24 IST
Popular Mumbai-based artist Ram Indranil Kamath also known as Ramchandra passed away at the age of 41 on Wednesday, informed Matunga Police on Thursday. According to a statement from Matunga Police Station, the painter was found unconscious in a bathtub at his Mumbai's Matunga residence around 3 pm on Wednesday.
Kamath was then immediately rushed to Sion Hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors. An accidental death report has been registered in the case by Matunga Police and further investigation in the matter is underway.
The cause of death remains to be unknown as a post mortem report of the deceased is awaited. (ANI)
