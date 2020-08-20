Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai based painter Ram Indranil Kamath passes away at 41

Popular Mumbai-based artist Ram Indranil Kamath also known as Ramchandra passed away at the age of 41 on Wednesday, informed Matunga Police on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-08-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 12:24 IST
Mumbai based painter Ram Indranil Kamath passes away at 41
Late painter Ram Indranil Kamath (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Popular Mumbai-based artist Ram Indranil Kamath also known as Ramchandra passed away at the age of 41 on Wednesday, informed Matunga Police on Thursday. According to a statement from Matunga Police Station, the painter was found unconscious in a bathtub at his Mumbai's Matunga residence around 3 pm on Wednesday.

Kamath was then immediately rushed to Sion Hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors. An accidental death report has been registered in the case by Matunga Police and further investigation in the matter is underway.

The cause of death remains to be unknown as a post mortem report of the deceased is awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 impact: Ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi, sale of idols falls

Ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi, the idol makers in West Bengals Siliguri said the sales of Ganesha idols have dropped sharply this year due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner on August 22. Idol makers i...

Ghana: KMA commits to work closely with KNUST to rebuild city

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly KMA has affirmed its commitment to work closely with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology KNUST to rebuild the city, according to a news report by News Ghana.Osei Assibey-Antwi, the Metropo...

Pete Davidson, O'Shea Jackson Jr to star 'American Sole'

Actors Pete Davidson and OShea Jackson Jr are teaming up for the drama-comedy movie American Sole. The STXfilms project will follows two twenty-somethings burdened with college debt who use the fast cash of after-market sneaker reselling to...

Russian opposition politician Navalny poisoned, hospitalised

RUP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020