Kareena Kapoor reminisces her trip to beach with throwback selfie
Sharing a stunning throwback picture of herself, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday reminisced her trip to a beach.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 13:02 IST
Sharing a stunning throwback picture of herself, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday reminisced her trip to a beach. The 'Jab We Met' actor took to Instagram to share a glowing selfie clicked at the time when she had gone to a beach.
"Reality called, so I hung up," she wrote in the caption and expressed her desire to revisit a beach with the hashtag, "#TakeMeBackToTheBeach." The picture features the 39-year-old actor slaying the no make-up look in a breezy printed multicoloured beach outfit.
Last week, the 'Good Newwz' actor had announced that she is expecting a second child with her star husband Saif Ali Khan. (ANI)
