Dax Shepard says he needs surgery after motorcycle accident

Actor Dax Shepard has revealed that he will be undergoing surgery after he fractured multiple bones in a motorcycle accident last week. During the Tuesday's episode of his "Armchair Expert" podcast, the 45-year-old actor revealed that the accident happened on a racetrack in California.

"I was passing six guys on Sonoma Raceway on a motorcycle and I was braking very, very hard – hard enough that the back wheel was off the ground for a good 100 yards," Shepard said. "I was totally at blame, I thought I would be able to slide in between, but someone turned in and I was already under full braking and I couldn't go anywhere," he added.

Shepard said that he "landed pretty hard" after he "clipped their bumper" and "went over the handlebars". He described the whole incident as a "little demoralising". "They really let me have it and I was too injured to object, so I just took it on the chin," he added.

The actor said that he tried to keep riding until his injures were "too painful" to endure and headed for medical attention. "I've been at the hospital for seven hours today. The final tally was four broken ribs, the clavicle's broken in three places, and I need surgery," Shepard said, adding that he also re-injured one of the four fingers he broke a couple of months ago.