The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-08-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 17:38 IST
According to What’s on Netflix, the production for The Last Kingdom Season 5 may commence in November this year. Image Credit: Instagram / The Last Kingdom

Fans are very happy as The Last Kingdom Season 5 has got an official nod during the time when the world is badly combating against the deadly coronavirus. The story of noble warrior Uhtred of Bebbanburg during England's early years will continue further.

The Last Kingdom Season 5's new episodes are likely to follow Uhtred as he feels that his destiny is highly entangled with the future of England. According to the synopsis, he will have to 'face down his greatest enemy and suffer his greatest loss' to achieve his destiny. Hence, we can say that The Last Kingdom Season 5 will be filled with more heartbreaking moments.

According to What's on Netflix, the production for The Last Kingdom Season 5 may commence in November this year. The production will run under the strict guidelines issued by the government. As the production is yet to start, we still don't know what impact the coronavirus pandemic will have on it.

The ending of The Last Kingdom Season 4 raised plenty of questions to be answered in Season 5. he series tells the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon), who has had many wives and lovers across the series. Fans are wondering what happened to his first wife Mildrith (Amy Wren), and whether she will return in The Last Kingdom Season 5.

Uhtred's goal of taking back Bebbanburg might happen in future. New enemies are likely to arise. Season 5 of The Last Kingdom might take Uhtred to Bebbanburg or he might stand with Wessex for another war.

There is no official announcement about but some cast members are bound to return. They are Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred, Emily Cox as Brida, Timothy Innes as King Edward, Millie Brady as Lady Aethelflaed, Eliza Butterworth as Lady Aelswith to name a few.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

