Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-08-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 15:52 IST
Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump
Peaky Blinders Season 6 is already got the official nod but the production got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Facebook / Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders Season 6 may not have any official release but that can't restrict fans from speculating what they can see next. The imminent season will surely see the returning of Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby aka Tommy. Other actors like Paul Anderson, Harry Kirton and Sophie Rundle, who played the roles of Arthur Shelby, Finn Shelby and Ada Thorne respectively, will join Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders Season 6.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is already got the official nod but the production got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. Thus, we need to wait longer for the sixth season.

Snoop Dogg could appear in Peaky Blinders Season 6 but this was postponed due to some unstated reasons. "Steve Knight often says like Snoop Dogg's going to be in the next one or something like that, so I'm waiting for him to pull a few names," the actor Joe Cole (who played the role of third-youngest brother Shelby brother named John Shelby) said in an interview on the BAFTA red carpet.

There is a possibility for King Arthur: Legend of the Sword actress Annabelle Wallis to return as Grace Burgess in Peaky Blinders Season 6 as Tommy continued to hallucinate an apparition of her throughout the previous season, Digital Spy noted.

The actress Kate Phillips said to the publication related to the character Linda Shelby, "I'd like to think she's going to be around and maybe there might be some reconciliation, but also you know her fury is pretty palpable by the end of episode five."

According to some sources, Peaky Blinders Season 6 will have a time jump from Season 5. "In series six, we'll be looking at 1934 and things are worse. The drum beat is getting louder, tensions are worse and Tommy is right in the middle of all that. Again, it will be an exploration of what was going on in the '30s and how certain things transpired," Steven Knight said.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. It can be delayed to 2022 as the world is badly combating against the deadly coronavirus. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

