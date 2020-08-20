Pandit Jasraj cremated with state honour

Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 19:15 IST
Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj was on Thursday cremated with state honours in presence of his family members and close friends. The 90-year-old music doyen, who belonged to the Mewati Gharana, passed away on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, America.  He was in the US when the coronavirus-forced lockdown was announced and had decided to stay back in the country. Pandit Jasraj's son, Shaarang Dev Pandit, performed the last rites, which were followed by a 21-gun salute at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans Crematorium.  Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, only 25-30 people were allowed at the crematorium.

According to Pritam Sharma, media coordinator for the family, granddaughter Shweta Pandit, composer Jatin Pandit, singer Anup Jalota, Kailash Kher and others were present for the funeral.  The mortal remains of Pandit Jasraj were kept at his Versova residence for 'darshan', where his body was draped in the national flag.  A number of people from the industry turned up at his residence earlier in the day to pay their last respects to the music icon, including filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, singer Shreya Ghoshal and Pandit Ronu Majumdar. Pandit Jasraj is survived by his wife Madhura, son Shaarang and daughter Durga Jasraj, both musicians.

