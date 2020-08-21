Left Menu
Actor Taapsee Pannu on Friday announced that her upcoming sports-drama 'Rashmi Rocket' will hit the floors in November.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-08-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 13:49 IST
Taapsee Pannu starrer sports-drama 'Rashmi Rocket' to hit floors in November
Taapsee Pannu (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Friday announced that her upcoming sports-drama 'Rashmi Rocket' will hit the floors in November. "Getting back on track, one lap at a time! #RashmiRocket to start shooting this November. #FridaysWithRSVP" posted Pannu on Twitter.

Talking about her role in the movie, the 33-year-old star said, "I have been involved in this project from the very inception stage so that makes this one really special. Just before the pandemic, I was already 3 months into my training period to transform into a physique closest to that of a sprinter. This has been a long break but with the kind of subject it is I am excited to restart the journey from scratch again starting with my training." Akarsha Khurana, the director of the film, said that they were all set to shoot when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

"I'm glad that we're resuming soon. The team and I have been waiting eagerly to set off on this journey. It's a terrific story that I'm excited to tell," he added. Pannu would be joined by 'Extraction' fame Priyanshu Painyuli in a prominent role for the film.

Beginning in the salt pans of Kutch, 'Rashmi Rocket' is known to be a story about a young girl from a village, blessed with a gift - 'speed'. Due to her incredible speed, the village knows her as 'rocket'. When she gets a chance to showcase her talent professionally, she excels but also realises that the race to the finish line is peppered with many hurdles, and what seems like an athletic contest turns into her personal battle for respect, honour, and even her identity. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala along with Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, the sports-drama is set to hit theatres in 2021. (ANI)

