Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

Fans of martial arts shouldn't worry as Cobra Kai Season 3 won't be delayed. Many fans earlier thought that the making of Cobra Kai Season 3 was badly affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic and global lockdown.

The good news is that Cobra Kai Season 3 wrapped production just ahead of widespread lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. The series co-creator, Josh Heald recently revealed that production for the third season has been completed for months, with principal photography wrapping before the end of 2019, CBR noted.

"Thankfully with (Cobra Kai) Season 3, we wrapped production before the end of 2019 and we wrapped post-production...I think there was a little bit of overlap. We were still doing some finishing touches for the effects and some quality checks on Season 3 while the quarantine aspect of the pandemic was just beginning but we finished our final mix -- the last big piece of post-production -- that was done in-person with raising champagne and eating cupcakes and all the things you do to feel like you're at your absolute unhealthiest coming out of the completion of a season. [Laughs] So there were no major delays in terms of COVID," Heald told CBR.

"Obviously, when Season 3 would've come out on our previous platform was impacted by the fact that we have moved to Netflix and this large audience is now getting the opportunity to experience [Seasons] 1 and 2 before rushing into getting Season 3 right out," Heald added.

Another good news we earlier received is that Cobra Kai Season 3 would be coming to Netflix by the end of summer. It can be expected by the third week of September as summer doesn't come to an official end until September 22.

You will get Cobra Kai this year. I expect it to be out by the end of the summer. — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) June 2, 2020

The official plot for Cobra Kai Season 3 is yet to be revealed. But it is expected to portray the battle between Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do dojos that started in Season 2. Jhonny Lawrence (The Karate Kid) will be back in the series. It is expected to focus more on John Kreese's past when he was in Vietnam.

Cobra Kai Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Russian Doll Season 2 spoilers reveal video games connections, what we know till date