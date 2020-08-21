Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-08-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 14:02 IST
Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown
Another good news we earlier received is that Cobra Kai Season 3 would be coming to Netflix by the end of summer. Image Credit: Facebook / Cobra Kai

Fans of martial arts shouldn't worry as Cobra Kai Season 3 won't be delayed. Many fans earlier thought that the making of Cobra Kai Season 3 was badly affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic and global lockdown.

The good news is that Cobra Kai Season 3 wrapped production just ahead of widespread lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. The series co-creator, Josh Heald recently revealed that production for the third season has been completed for months, with principal photography wrapping before the end of 2019, CBR noted.

"Thankfully with (Cobra Kai) Season 3, we wrapped production before the end of 2019 and we wrapped post-production...I think there was a little bit of overlap. We were still doing some finishing touches for the effects and some quality checks on Season 3 while the quarantine aspect of the pandemic was just beginning but we finished our final mix -- the last big piece of post-production -- that was done in-person with raising champagne and eating cupcakes and all the things you do to feel like you're at your absolute unhealthiest coming out of the completion of a season. [Laughs] So there were no major delays in terms of COVID," Heald told CBR.

"Obviously, when Season 3 would've come out on our previous platform was impacted by the fact that we have moved to Netflix and this large audience is now getting the opportunity to experience [Seasons] 1 and 2 before rushing into getting Season 3 right out," Heald added.

Another good news we earlier received is that Cobra Kai Season 3 would be coming to Netflix by the end of summer. It can be expected by the third week of September as summer doesn't come to an official end until September 22.

The official plot for Cobra Kai Season 3 is yet to be revealed. But it is expected to portray the battle between Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do dojos that started in Season 2. Jhonny Lawrence (The Karate Kid) will be back in the series. It is expected to focus more on John Kreese's past when he was in Vietnam.

Cobra Kai Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Russian Doll Season 2 spoilers reveal video games connections, what we know till date

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Anushka Sharma raises glamour quotient with throwback pictures from photoshoot

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma on Friday treated her fans to stunning throwback pictures from one of her fashion shoots. The Sultan actor took to Instagram to share two pictures and a video.The pictures feature, Anushka in a blue coloured de...

Rowing-Grobler steps down as chief coach of British Rowing

British Rowings chief coach Juergen Grobler has stepped down from the role after 28 years, the governing body announced on Friday. The 74-year-old German, regarded as one of the greatest coaches of all time, coached 20 Olympic champions to ...

Philippines reports 4,786 more coronavirus infections, 59 deaths

The Philippines on Friday recorded 4,786 new coronavirus infections, taking its total confirmed cases to 182,365 since the pandemic began, the highest in Southeast Asia. In a bulletin, the health ministry also reported 59 more fatalities, b...

Queen and Adam Lambert release first live album

British rock band Queen and singer Adam Lambert are set to release their first live album on October 2. Titled Queen Adam Live Around the World, the album will be released on CD, CDDVD, CDBlu-ray and Vinyl formats, reported Variety.It will...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020