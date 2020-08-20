Left Menu
Russian Doll Season 2 spoilers reveal video games connections, what we know till date

Updated: 20-08-2020 21:41 IST
Russian Doll Season 2 spoilers reveal video games connections, what we know till date
Many fans are questioning whether or not the filming for Russian Doll Season 2 has started. Image Credit: Facebook / Russian Doll

When will Russian Doll Season 2 release? Fans have been ardently waiting to get the updates on the filming of Season 2 since the first season was streamed on February 1, 2019.

Fans are highly disappointed as Netflix is silent on Russian Doll Season 2. The avid lovers of Russian Doll expected it in this year but now it seems impossible. The shooting for Season 2 was about to take place in May 2020 but the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the entire global entertainment industry.

However, fans are at least happy as the making of Russian Doll Season 2 was already confirmed in June last year. Netflix announced the renewal through a video titled "Sweet Birthday, Babyyy! #RussianDoll is coming back for Season 2. Let's get loopy." Unfortunately, currently Netflix has kept its lip tight on the release period.

The imminent Russian Doll Season 2 is likely to have a similar number of episodes (total eight episodes) like Season 1. However, there is no official confirmation on it.

Many fans are questioning whether or not the filming for Russian Doll Season 2 has started. We should understand how the situation is terrible currently globally due to the coronavirus pandemic. Almost the entertainment projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time. As the world is still badly combating against the deadly virus, fans need to wait little longer than earlier expected.

If sources are to be believed, Russian Doll Season 2 will revolve more around the video games connections. Natasha Lyonne hinted during a media interaction that Season 2 would be built upon the video game connecting it with Season 1.

The making of second season will not be possible without the contribution of Natasha Lyonne. She will also contribute as an executive director, producer and writer. Charlie Barnett will be back for playing the active main role as Alan Zaveri.

Actors like Natasha Lyonne (Nadia Vulvokov), Greta Lee (Maxine), Yul Vazquez (John Reyes) and Elizabeth Ashley (Ruth Brenner) will be present in the second season. Although nothing official has been announced, still we can see that the actors like Dascha Polanco (as Beatrice), Ritesh Rajan (as Ferran), Jeremy Bobb (as Mike Kershaw), Brendan Sexton III (as Horse), Rebecca Henderson (as Lizzy), Yoni Lotan (as Ryan) and Burt Young (as Joe).

Russian Doll Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. But it is likely to be out in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

