Dylan O’Brien's 'Love and Monsters' to skip theatres, heading to premium VOD in US

Paramount Pictures has announced that Dylan O'Brien-starrer "Love and Monsters" won't release in theatres and will instead be available for premium video-on-demand (VOD). The film, which was scheduled to release on February 12, 2021 , will be available on VOD platforms for a 48-hour rental period at a suggested rental price of USD 19.99 in the US from October 16.

It will also be available for early digital purchase for the suggested retail price of USD 24.99, reported Deadline. Directed by Michael Matthews, the film takes place seven years after a "monsterpocalypse" that forces all of humanity to move into underground colonies. O’Brien, best known for movies such as "American Assassin" and "Deepwater Horizon", plays Joel Dawson, who decideds to brave the surface and face the monsters standing between him and his high school sweetheart, portrayed by Jessica Henwick. "Love and Monsters" also features "Guardians of the Galaxy" star Michael Rooker and child actor Ariana Greenblatt.

Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen produced for 21 Laps, while John Starke has executive produced the movie..