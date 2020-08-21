Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's condition stable, continues to be on ventilator

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who is undergoing treatment at Chennai's MGM Healthcare following coronavirus diagnosis, is currently stable but continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support, the hospital said on Friday. "Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be on Ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). His condition currently is stable," the health bulletin from the hospital read.

"Our multi-disciplinary team of medical experts is keeping a very close watch on the vital parameters and has been constantly updating Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam's family regarding his clinical status and progress," the statement further read. On August 5, the musician confirmed testing positive for COVID-19 with 'mild' symptoms through a video message posted on his official Facebook page.

In the video, the singer detailed about having a little "discomfort" for two days, stating he had chest congestion along with cold and on-off fever, which led him to get tested for the virus. Upon the news of his critical health condition, scores of celebrities including superstar Rajinikanth wished him a speedy recovery.

A special prayer -- 'Usha Puja' -- was offered at the Sabarimala Temple earlier in the day for the speedy recovery of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. (ANI)