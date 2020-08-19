Left Menu
One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 19-08-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 13:50 IST
The second and vital reason for One Punch Man Season 3’s delay is the Covid-19 pandemic. Image Credit: YouTube / Vizmedia

When will One Punch Man Season 3 premiere? Fans have been asking this question since Season 2 dropped its finale in June last year but none has been able to give the right answer.

One Punch Man Season 3 is yet to an official nod but the anime enthusiasts believe it will be out in future. A post was aired on Twitter that said that the third season has been confirmed. But there was no official statement on it.

One Punch Man Season 3 is undeniably one of the most anticipated web manga series. As said, it is yet to get an official confirmation, but this can't restrict fans from speculating what they can see next. The theme for Season 3 will center around the life of Saitama.

The plot or synopsis for One Punch Man Season 3 is not revealed. However, Saitama, as usual, will be seen defeating his rivals with one punch. But his confrontation with Garou will be quite different. It will not be possible for Saitama to defeat Garou with a single punch.

If some sources are to be believed, Garou will go into the relationship of beasts. He will take the beast pills and turn into an opponent deserving Saitama's consideration. Garou will get more screen time in comparison to other Saitama's opponents.

Several anime enthusiasts were not glad about the overall animation quality of One Punch Man Season 2. The quality retarded with the changes in production (it was moved to J C Staff from Madhouse) with alteration in leading creative staff. Now the anime lovers across the world want the production to get back to Madhouse as they had highly liked the first season. This is another reason for taking some extra time on its renewal and announcement of its release date.

The second and vital reason for One Punch Man Season 3's delay is the Covid-19 pandemic. The world is badly combating against the coronavirus pandemic and almost all the production houses are yet to resume their works. Thus, fans need to wait longer than previously expected.

There was a gap of even around 4 years between Season 1 and Season 2. Accordingly, the production and creators will take some additional time because the second season ended in July 2019.

One Punch Man Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

