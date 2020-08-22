Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Hyun Bin has been in Jordan over the past few shooting for his new thriller movie titled 'Bargaining' or 'The Negotiations'. His fans have been extremely worried about him due to the fact that he is shooting in a foreign country during this stressful COVID-19 pandemic.

But it is being widely speculated that Hyun Bin will return to South Korea in early September and might even reunite with his Crash Landing On You co-star Son Ye-Jin for the Seoul International Drama Awards 2020. Their massively popular drama 'Crash Landing On You' has also nominated in the competitive awards ceremony.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin's drama will be competing against the KBS mini-series 'When the Camellia Blooms', SBS mini-series 'Hot Stove League', and JTBC mini-series 'Itaewon Class' for the award.

Besides the award, Hyun Bin's birthday is also on September 25 and some 'BinJin' (what the couple is widely known as) fans are even speculating that the couple might get married next month. However, it's highly unlikely that the rumor is true and might even be triggered by the recent reports that Hyun Bin is dating Song Hye-Kyo, another rumor that is denied by agencies of both the actors.