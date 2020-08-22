Left Menu
‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’ cancelled at Showtime

Showtime has cancelled “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” after first season. "Showtime has decided not to move forward with another season of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

22-08-2020
'Penny Dreadful: City of Angels' cancelled at Showtime
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Showtime has canceled "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels" after the first season. A follow up to Showtime's popular horror series "Penny Dreadful", the new show was set in 1938 Los Angeles and starred Nathan Lane, Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Kerry Bishe, Rory Kinnear, Adriana Barraza, Michael Gladis, Jessica Garza, Johnathan Nieves. John Logan, the creator, writer, and executive producer of the original show served on the same positions on "City of Angels". "Showtime has decided not to move forward with another season of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. We would like to thank executive producers John Logan, Michael Aguilar and the entire cast and crew for their outstanding work on this project," Showtime said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Aguilar also executive produced the new series along with Sam Mendes and Pippa Harris.

