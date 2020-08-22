Left Menu
Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

In June 2019, Lee Min Ho amassed a whopping 10 million followers on Instagram but what's even more astonishing is the fact that he now boasts more than 19 million followers - a record-breaking feat for a Korean actor.

Updated: 22-08-2020 12:23 IST
Lee Min Ho has a massive fan base which has only surged over the last year, especially after his discharge from the miliatry in April. In June 2019, he amassed a whopping 10 million followers on Instagram but what's even more astonishing is the fact that he now boasts more than 19 million followers - a record-breaking feat for a Korean actor.

The second most follower Korean actor on Instagram is Lee Jon Suk with 16.4 million followers but it's evident that Lee Min Ho is surpassing Suk by a large margin in terms of growth in followers.

Lee Jon Suk achieved the feat of 10 million followers in 2017 and had over 15 million followers when Lee Min Ho garned 10 million followers. But the latter's growth has skyrocketed during the last year and his competition is nowhere close now.

In his latest SBS drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch', Lee Min Ho played a regal emperor opposite Kim Go Eun making a dream team for fans. His comeback with a sci-fi fantasy drama featuring a parallel universe amazed his fans, as it becomes one of the most Netflix shows. His latest show also dominated the list of most-watched K-dramas on Netflix.

Lee Min Ho's fans are actively looking for news about his upcoming dramas and movies. Adding fuel to fire is Lee Min Ho's posts on Instagram where he sneakily gives hints to fans about the projects he is working on.

Lee Min Ho recently shared a picture of what looked like a filming set. In the black and white photo, the Korean actor is seen suited up and a book is placed in front of him with the words "The Project" printed on the cover. The book definitely hints that he is working on something new but it could also be an advertisement.

