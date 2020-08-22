‘Fleabag’ director Harry Bradbeer signs first-look deal with Amazon

"Fleabag" director Harry Bradbeer has locked a first-look deal with Amazon, under which he will develop and create television series to premiere exclusively on the studios' streaming platform. Bradbeer directed both the seasons of the BBC/Amazon comedy "Fleabag" and won the Emmy for outstanding directing for a comedy series for his work on the second season. "I'm delighted to be joining the Amazon family. After the wonderful and supportive experience with 'Fleabag', I couldn't imagine that would be the end of our collaboration. They are true creative partners who bring out the best in everyone they work with. I can't wait to get going," Bradbeer said in a statement to Variety.

News of Bradbeer's deal comes almost a year after "Fleabag" creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge inked her own deal with Amazon. Vernon Sanders, co-head of television for Amazon Studios, said they are looking forward to create a "compelling and innovative" series with Bradbeer.

"Harry is extraordinarily talented, and we were blown away, along with critics and viewers, by his groundbreaking, Emmy Award-winning work on 'Fleabag'. "We're very happy to extend our relationship with Harry and to work with him to create more compelling, innovative series for our Prime Video customers around the world," Sanders said. Bradbeer's directing credits also include the first two episodes of "Killing Eve", Hulu's "Ramy", "Dickensian" and "No Offence". He is also set to helm Netflix's upcoming film "Enola Holmes", starring "Stranger Things" actor Millie Bobby Brown.