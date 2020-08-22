Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-08-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 14:17 IST
Why Inside Edge Season 3 can’t be streamed in 2020
The good news is that Inside Edge Season 2 and Season 3 seasons started together. Image Credit: Facebook / Inside Edge

Inside Edge Season 3 is one of the most anticipated Indian web TV series fans have been waiting for a long period. The Indian sports-drama web television series created by Karan Anshuman aired Season 2 on December 6, 2019.

Many fans are expecting Inside Edge Season 3 in this year. But we don't the creators will be able to release the third season in 2020. The first reason is the Covid-19 pandemic.

China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic badly affected the Indian and global entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time. Thus, the production for Inside Edge Season 3 will obviously take time to resume as India is badly combating against the deadly virus.

There is another strong reason why Inside Edge Season 3 will take additional time, at least it will not be released in this year. There was a time gap of around 2.5 years between the first and second seasons.

Amazon Prime's highly popular show, Mirzapur Season 1 was streamed on November 16, 2018. Mirzapur lovers are ardently waiting for it but Amazon has not announced the exact release date for Season 2. They could have completed Mirzapur Season 2 before the onset of the pandemic situation to satiate fans' demand but they didn't do it in order to make the series more interesting and fascinating.

However, the good news is that Inside Edge Season 2 and Season 3 seasons started together. The creative team of Inside Edge led by Karan Anshuman (the show creator) has started work on its season 3 post-production.

Inside Edge is the story of the Mumbai Mavericks, a T20 cricket franchise playing in the Powerplay League. Set in a landscape of conflicting interests, where selfishness is almost a virtue, where money and power go hand in hand, the series traces the ups and downs in the Powerplay league as the Mumbai Mavericks face ownership problems along with accusations of match fixing.

Inside Edge Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. However, fans should not expect the third season in 2020. Stay tuned Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web TV series.

