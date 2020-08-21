Mirzapur Season 2 gets new video, Amazon vows to release it soon, video shows limping Guddu

Fans have been waiting for Mirzapur Season 2 since Season 1 was streamed in November 2018. Now it seems long wait for the second season is going to over.

"When is Mirzapur Sesaon 2 releasing?" This question is going to be answered soon. On Friday, August 21, Amazon Prime Video has shared a video on its social media platforms vowing to release Mirzapur Season 2 soon.

The video released on Mirzapur Season 2 by Amazon Prime Video shows how fans have been aggressively waiting for it. The video concludes by saying, "Jaldi milenge, bahot hua intezaar" (it will be out soon, the wait has been adequate).

The recent video on imminent Mirzapur Season 2 portrays a glimpse from fan events, varied comments, mainly those asking for the second season, stage shows etc. The viewers are impressed with the promise that it will be out soon.

The vital notable thing at the end of this video shows Ali Faizal's character Govind Pandit aka Guddu limping his way to an old large building. From this shot, we can assume that Mirzapur Season 2 will deal with Guddu will emerge stronger (by surviving Munna's onslaught) than before to take avenge on his wife and brother's death.

Mirzapur Season 2 was earlier scheduled to be released in April 2020. The delay was logical due to the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, Amazon Prime is yet to announce the official release date.

In our previous update on Mirzapur Season 2, we revealed how the cast was spotted at a dubbing studio. The lead actors like Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi had commenced dubbing Mirzapur Season 2 weeks back. They also sent messages to their fans and series lovers that the long wait is going to end.

The recent video does not reveal the release date of Mirzapur Season 2. It gives a concluding message that Season 2 will be out soon and fans do not need to wait for long again.