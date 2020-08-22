Wish Ganesh Chaturthi festival removes all obstacles from our lives, says Sanjay Dutt

Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with wife Maanayata, Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt said he hopes that the auspicious festival removes all the "obstacles" from his life. The actor is currently undergoing "preliminary treatment" at a city hospital for unknown disease, amid reports that the actor was battling lung cancer. On Saturday, Dutt took to Twitter to mark the beginning of the ten-day festival. "The celebrations aren't as huge as they used to be every year but the faith in Bappa remains the same. I wish that this auspicious festival removes all the obstacles from our lives and bless us all with health and happiness. Ganpati Bappa Morya," he wrote alongside a photo of his with Maanayata.

Earlier this week, Maanayata had said the plans to take Dutt abroad for medical treatment will be taken later depending on the coronavirus situation. "For those asking, Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the covid situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital," she had said in a statement. Maanayata had also said that their family was "shaken up" but "determined to fight tooth and nail".

Dutt was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on August 8 after he complained of breathlessness. After his discharge on August 10, the actor tweeted about taking a "short break" from work owing to medical treatment.