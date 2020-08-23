Goa welcomes filmmakers to shoot movies in beach state

The state-runEntertainment Society of Goa on Sunday welcomed filmmakers to the coastal state after the Centre announced the standard operating procedures for resuming shooting of films and TV programmes. After the outbreak of COVID-19 in March, film shootings were suspended in Goa, which is a popular hub for the Hindi, Marathi and South Indian film industries.

Films and other shootings have already been permitted in the state since last week of June, Entertainment Society of Goa's (ESG) Chief Executive Officer Amit Satija said. Detailed SOP for resuming work in the media production industry by Govt of India..Film and other shooting has already been permitted in #Goa with adequate safeguards by Govt of Goa since June last week. Welcome to #FilminGoa," the official tweeted.

The ESG was started by the state government in 2004 to bring the best of the events, film festivals and creative minds of entertainment industry from all over the globe at one place, and to make Goa the hub of this industry. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday announced guiding principles and SOPs on preventive measures for media production to contain the spread of COVID-19.

These include measures such as social distancing and mandatory use of face cover or masks for cast and crew, except for actors in front of camera. The I&B document also emphasised on the health and family welfare ministry's guiding principles which state that non-essential activities will not be allowed in COVID-19 containment zones.