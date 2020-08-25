Left Menu
Emraan Hashmi to star in comedy flick 'Sab First Class'

Actor Emraan Hashmi is all set to star in his first-ever comedy flick - 'Sab First Class' - which will be helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 10:02 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 10:02 IST
Actor Emraan Hashmi (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Emraan Hashmi is all set to star in his first-ever comedy flick - 'Sab First Class' - which will be helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua. The film will be bankrolled by Deepak Mukut, Shivanshu Pandey and Abhay Sinha, and will be presented by Nishant Pitti.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce the upcoming film of the 'Bard of Blood' actor. "ANNOUNCEMENT... #EmraanHashmi to star in #SabFirstClass, a slice of life film... In fact, #Emraan will be trying his hand at comedy for the first time," tweeted Adarsh.

"Directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua... Produced by Deepak Mukut, Shivanshu Pandey, and Abhay Sinha... Nishant Pitti presents," he added. Emraan Hashmi will next be seen in mystery thriller 'Chehre' alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)

