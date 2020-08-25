‘Powerpuff Girls’ live-action series in the works at CW

A live-action version of the classic Cartoon Network series, “The Powerpuff Girls”, is in development at The CW. The new series will feature adult versions of the three kindergarten-aged superheroes – Blossom, Buttercup and Bubbles -- from the classic animated series, created by Craig McCracken. According to Variety, the project hails from writers and executive producers Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody

In the original series, which ran for six seasons between 1998 and 2005, Professor Utonium accidentally created the pint-sized superheroes by combining sugar, spice, and everything nice with the mysterious Chemical X. The upcoming live-action show will feature the titular heroes as disillusioned twenty-something who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting. Sarah Schechter, and David Madden will executive produce via Berlanti Productions. Warner Bros. Television will produce

“The Powerpuff Girls” had a movie adaptation in 2002, while a rebooted animated series began airing on Cartoon Network in 2016.