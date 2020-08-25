Big Sean to release fifth album ‘Detroit 2’ in September
Rapper Big Sean has announced that his much-awaited fifth album ‘Detroit 2’ is scheduled to be released on September 4. The new album is a follow up to Sean's 2012 ‘Detroit’ mixtape and is his first LP since 2017’s ‘I Decided’ Sean had announced in March that he will be dropping a new album in 2020.PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-08-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 12:50 IST
Rapper Big Sean has announced that his much-awaited fifth album ‘Detroit 2’ is scheduled to be released on September 4. The 32-year-old musician, whose real name is Sean Michael Leonard Anderson, shared the release date of his album on Twitter. The new album is a follow up to Sean's 2012 ‘Detroit’ mixtape and is his first LP since 2017’s ‘I Decided’
Sean had announced in March that he will be dropping a new album in 2020. The California-native released his first studio album ‘Finally Famous’ in 2011 and followed it up with ‘Hall of Fame’ (2013), ‘Dark Sky Paradise’ (2015) and ‘I Decided’ (2017)
He has also released four mixed tapes ‘Finally Famous Vol. 1: The Mixtape’ (2007), ‘Finally Famous Vol. 2: UKNOWBIGSEAN’ (2009), ‘Finally Famous Vol. 3: BIG’ (2010) and ‘Detroit’ (2012). PTI SHDSHD
