Jennifer Garner shares emotional video after finishing watching 'The Office' series

American actor Jennifer Garner on Monday (local time) shared a dramatic video of her emotional reaction to finishing watching 'The Office' series.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 15:06 IST
A still from the video shared by Jennifer Garner (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

American actor Jennifer Garner on Monday (local time) shared a dramatic video of her emotional reaction to finishing watching 'The Office' series. The 48-year-old star shared on Instagram a slow-motion, dramatically shedding a tear sort of video right after completing all the nine seasons of the hit show.

Captioning the video, she wrote: "My kids and I have spent months piled on the couch working our way through 'How to Behave as Grownups', aka #TheOffice. Apparently, we are sensitive people--the finale hit us pretty hard. When I realized I'd accidentally shot my farewell testimonial in slo-mo I realized: your Monday might need this, too." Sported in a Dunder Mifflin (fictional paper sales company featured in the show) printed T-shirt, Garner narrated the video, saying, "You'll never guess which show my kids and I watched an episode a day of through quarantine and guess what? We finished it, and guess what? It gave me some really big feelings."

"Look who needed a big cry and maybe a shower would have been helpful, but it's just nice to know you can still just feel so much passionate about something, right? So thank you. If you've ever heard of the show, The Office, you should try it. It's wonderful," the 'Daredevil' actor added. The American sitcom, which depicts the everyday work lives of office employees, was aired on NBC from 2005 to 2013. (ANI)

