Scarlett Byrne, Cooper Hefner welcome first child

"Harry Potter" actor Scarlett Byrne and her husband, Playboy heir Cooper Hefner have become parents to a baby girl, Betsy. Hefner, 28, took to Instagram on Monday to share the news.

"At 5:23pm this afternoon Scarlett and I welcomed our daughter Betsy Rose Hefner into the world. We are overwhelmed with gratitude, love and joy," he captioned a series of photos with Byrne, 29, and their newborn. In March, Byrne, who played Pansy Parkinson in the "Harry Potter" film series, and Hefner announced they were expecting their first child together. The couple tied the knot in November 2019 during a civil ceremony in Los Angeles.